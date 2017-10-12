Clitheroe get home draw in cup

Lancashire League champions Clitheroe have been drawn at home to Chorley in the first round of the LCB Knockout Cup.

The draw for the 2018 competition took place at Emirates Old Trafford during the LCB Recreational Committee meeting by Chairman Bob Hinchliffe, Non-Executive Director John Murphy and Lancashire CCC’s Sales and Marketing Director Justin Hopwood, in the presence of officials from leagues.

A total of 60 clubs from 10 leagues qualified for the 47th installment with Ribblesdale Cricket League runners up Whalley being drawn away at Fulwood & Broughton.

Elsewhere, Read will entertain Penwortham at Whalley Road and Salesbury will host Horwich at Ribchester Road.

Ties will be played on Sunday, May 20.