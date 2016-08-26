Haworth has high praise for Clitheroe

Shawbridge boss Simon Haworth has been singing the praises of his newly-constructed squad after the Blues made an unbeaten start to the Evo-Stik First Division North term.

Clitheroe opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw away at Ossett Albion though surrendered a two-goal cushion after Kurt Willoughby and Dimitri Tuanzebe had put them ahead.

With their first point on the board, the Ribble Valley outfit then pieced together a tremendous display to see off Scarborough Athletic on home soil with Joe Lamplough’s own goal sandwiched in-between Willoughby’s double in a 3-0 triumph.

“I’m enjoying every minute of it,” said Haworth, “It’s been good. We’ve started the campaign well against two very strong Evo-Stik sides. They were both good tests and we controlled both games.

“It was a shame that we let Ossett back in to it but we played some really good stuff against Scarborough. Everything that we’d worked on in pre-season all came together over that 90 minutes. It was a terrific performance. They were outstanding.”

Former Wales international Haworth added: “The lads deserve huge credit. We’ve brought them together and in a short space of time they played some good football and got results.

“Their attitude and application has been first class. I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

The Blues suffered a slight setback at the weekend when exiting the FA Cup in the preliminary round against Consett as Clark Kay’s strike on the quarter-of-an-hour mark proved the difference.

“We never really got going and we were on the back foot from the start of the tie,” said Haworth. “They did well to negate us and were the better team in the end. They were the best team that we’ve faced so far

“We’ve got a big weekend ahead now in the league with two games in three days. We just want to get our standards back up and get back on track.

“We’ve got Brighouse Town away on Saturday and then a derby against Ramsbottom United at home on Bank Holiday Monday.”