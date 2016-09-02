Blues turn on style to hammer Ramsbottom

Prescot Cables next up for Clitheroe at Shawbridge Clitheroe are back in action on Saturday when they entertain Prescot Cables at Shawbridge in the Evo-Stik First Division North, kick-off 3 p.m. There is no midweek game, with the Blues’ next fiixture coming the following Saturday, September 10th, when they make the trip to Tadcaster Albion.

Clitheroe turned on the style on Bank Holiday Monday, beating neighbours Ramsbottom United 4-0 in front of a bumper crowd at Shawbridge.

The Blues went ahead on eight minutes as Alex Newby clipped a free kick to Jimmy Walker, who was brought down in the box, and Brad Carroll converted from the spot.

Just after the half hour, Clitheroe doubled their lead as debutant Brad Knox, formerly with Wolves, hammered the ball home from 30 yards.

And five minutes later it was 3-0, after a glorious passing move saw Walker and Kurt Willoughby combine to send Newby away, who finished with aplomb.

The Blues didn’t let their foot off the gas after the break, creating chance after chance, though they were only able to add one more goal to their tally, as Dimitri Tuanzebe was played through, and he shrugged off a defender, advanced on goal and finished expertly.

Walker had a shot cleared off the line in the final minute, but Clitheroe were handsome victors as they climbed to fourth place in the Evo-Stik First Division North table.

On Saturday, the Blues went down 2-1 at Brighouse Town, as the hosts snatched two late goals to claim the points.

The Blues bossed the first half, and just before the half hour, they took the lead when Danny Brady’s throw found Newby, who raced away dowm the right and centred for Tuanzebe, who turned and passed the ball in off the far post.

Six minutes from time, the hosts levelled as a free kick was headed on, and swept in by Luke Parkin.

And three minutes later, a throw in was not dealt with, and James Pollard scuffed in the winner for Town – a kick in the teeth for the Blues.