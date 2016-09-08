Blues fall wrong side of narrow margins

Clitheroe Youth team return to action after impressive victory After an impressive 14-0 win over Chorley Wanderers in their opening league game of the season, Clitheroe Youth return to action tonight with an FA Youth Cup tie away against Prescot Cables Youth. Kick-off is 7-30 p.m.

Clitheroe were unable to prevent Prescot Cables going top of the Evo-Stik First Division North table as they suffered their first home league defeat of the season on Saturday.

But this was a game that could have gone either way, with Simon Haworth’s Blues more than matching their Merseyside opponents at Shawbridge in awful weather conditions.

With rain pouring down throughout the afternoon, the sides served up an impressive contest, with credit also has to go to the groundstaff for producing a tremendous playing surface.

Prescot took a 15th-minute lead as a cross from the left picked out Rob Doran, who controlled well and finished.

The Blues responded well to the setback, however, and both Kurt Willoughby and Alex Newby forced saves, before Joe Mitchell sent a lob just over after slaloming through.

Dimitri Tuanzebe, Danny Brady and Brad Knox also had chances before half-time whistle, though the visitors retained a threat.

After the break, Willoughby squandered a big chance to equalise when he rolled the ball wide, having been teed up by Tuanzebe, who collected a mis-timed pass from the keeper.

Clitheroe levelled matters eight minutes after the restart when Newby was upended in the area, and Brad Carroll scored from the spot.

The Blues built on their momentum, with new loan signing George West up front coming on with Mo Cham, and Clitheroe crafted numerous chances to take the lead, only to be punished against the run of play when a lucky break saw Joseph Nicholson profit eight minutes from time to make it 2-1.

Clitheroe are at Tadcaster Albion tomorrow, kick-off 3 p.m., before their next fixture, a home clash with Droylsden on Saturday, September 17th.