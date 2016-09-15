Blues can’t turn their pressure into points in defeat at Tadcaster

For Clitheroe, it was again a case of failing to turn an impressive performance into points in a 1-0 defeat at last season’s North East Counties champions Tadcaster Albion on Saturday.

The Blues again caught the eye and took great credit from their display, but received a harsh lesson in turning that into a win.

Against a side containing former Clitheroe centre back Gregg Anderson and Champiopns League winner Jonathan Greening in midfield, the Blues fell behind after seven minutes as Greening played a raking ball over the top for Thomas Corner to fire past Chris Thompson.

Brad Knox came close to an equaliser just before the half hour with a 25-yard volley after a smart piece of skill, forcing a fine save, before Ryan Cattermole came on for Jimmy Walker, who had twisted his ankle.

The hosts came close to adding to their lead, with Greening again pulling the strings, with Thompson making a good stop, before the keeper was caught out by the bouncing ball, with Danny Brady on hand to spare his blushes.

From the corner, assistant boss Gareth Roberts headed an overhead kick off the line.

But in the second half, the Blues bossed proceedings, with Brad Carroll dominant in midfield.

Robbie Bromley shone at right wing back, with Brady leadiung by example.

Dimitri Tuanzebe forced a great save with a left foot effort, and just after the hour, the Blues crafted a superb opening, as Bromley broke down the right, and curled his shot against the post.

Clitheroe continued to probe for an equaliser, with the hosts penned in their own half, but the Blues were unable to make their pressure pay, with Tadcaster happy to hold onto what they had.

Clitheroe: Thompson, Bromley, Walker (Cattermole), Roberts, Brady, Smith, Knox, Carroll, West (Willoughby), Newby, Tuanzebe. Subs not used: Stirzaker, Hill, Welsby.

Simon Haworth’s side are back in action on Saturday when they entertain Droylsden at Shawbridge, before hosting Burscough on Tuesday night.