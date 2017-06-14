Clarets unveil new home kit

Burnley Football Club as today revelead the new home kit to be worn in the 2017/18 Premier League season.

The Puma-manufactured kit, which again bears the name of the club principal sponsor, Dafabet, is available to pre- order immediately, via the official website.

Pre-ordered kits will arrive on fans doorsteps before they are available in-store, from Saturday, July 8.

The new kit features a button-up collar, with hidden detail and carries a blue, embroidered Puma badge on the right chest.

Blue, panelled sleeves are enhanced by the claret ‘ascension’ stripe, made up of half-tone, small, circular patterns, leading to a claret cuff.

The matching pattern also emerges on the sides of the blue shorts, while blue socks with claret trim complete the new look.

Junior kits will come without the Dafabet logo and again have the option of having the Burnley FC in the Community logo on the chest.

Prices:

Adult Men:

Long sleeve: £43

Short sleeve: £40

Shorts: £16

Adult Women

Short Sleeve: £40

Shorts: £16

Juniors:

Long Sleeve: £34

Short Sleeve: £32

Shorts: £13

Baby Kits: £30

Socks: (7-11 adult) £10, (3-6) £9, (12-3) £6