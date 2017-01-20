Clarets U23 cup fixture against Blackburn moved to Morecambe

Burnley’s U23 Premier League Cup fixture against Blackburn Rovers, scheduled for next Monday at Turf Moor, will now take place at Morecambe.

Kick off at The Globe Arena will be 1pm and Burnley FC season ticket holders can still gain free admission to this game.

General admission is £4 adults and £2 concessions.

The game has been moved due to Turf Moor now staging two games in the next week. The Clarets host Bristol City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, January 28, and Leicester City are the visitors on Tuesday, January 31.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche explained: “We felt it necessary to move the game. It’s a shame because we didn’t really want to, but the fact is we have two games in four days and the pitch is visibly suffering after a harsh run of weather.

“The players have commented on that and we need the pitch to be as good as it can be.

“It’s just a fact of life; if we play three games in eight days it is going to get badly hurt and, as we’ve seen in the past with various pitches, once they are damaged at this time of year there is no recovery period.

“It has taken a bit of a bashing, so we have got to make sure we protect it the best we can.”

We will have the full match available to view at a later stage, via Freeview, on the website.