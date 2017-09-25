Clarets striker Vokes honoured by Wales

Sam Vokes has been honoured by Wales for winning 50 caps for his country.



The Clarets’ striker reached the landmark in a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw in Serbia in June.

And he was presented with a special gold cap by the Football Association of Wales to mark the achievement before the Clarets’ Premier League game against Huddersfield Town at Turf Moor last Saturday.

“It was fantastic to get that 50th cap and this is a really nice way to mark it,” said Vokes – one of 38 players to reach the milestone for.

“I’ve been going nine or 10 years now with the international scene and it’s a massive thing for myself and my family to get that 50th.

“I never dreamt of it really.

“As the years go on and you start being involved more, it’s something I aimed for and to tick that off away in Serbia was a massive achievement and one I’m very proud of.”

Southampton-born Vokes is able to represent Wales through the birth of a grand-parent, with his eligibility discovered by former Burnley midfielder Brian Flynn, who first selected the then-Bournemouth player for the Welsh under-21 side when he was 17.

Vokes – whose total of appearances for his country has now reached 52 to lift him to joint 28th-place on Wales' all-time list - scored on his debut after just 36 seconds and after being elevated to the senior squad, won his first full cap in May, 2008.

His first goal for Wales secured a World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan in September, 2008.

Vokes has since scored seven times more, most famously a wonderful headed goal against Belgium in Lille to seal Wales’ quarter-final victory at the finals of Euro 2016.

That was Wales’ first appearance in a major tournament for 58 years and Chris Coleman’s side may follow it up with a place at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

Wales are second in qualifying group D with two games to go – away to Georgia on 6 October and at home to the Republic of Ireland on Monday, 9 October when the two countries look likely to be going head-to-head to secure a play-off place.

