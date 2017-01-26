Clarets striker set for fresh loan move

Clarets striker Chris Long is expected to return from his loan spell Fleetwood Town - and could go back out again before the transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old joined the Cod Army on a season-long loan in August, and has scored four goals in 23 appearances for Uwe Rosler's side.

But the former England Under 20 forward could be set for another loan spell, with Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Bradford City linked.

Boss Sean Dyche said: "There was a mutual agreement that he's likely to come back, and he will possibly go out again.

"There's a few clubs that are interested."