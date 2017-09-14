Clarets skipper Tom Heaton has successful operation

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton underwent successful surgery on his dislocated left shoulder on Wednesday.

It remains too early to say how long the England international will be out of action, but it is expected, as boss Sean Dyche said at the weekend, to be months, rather than weeks.

Anders Lindegaard is in training with the Clarets

Nick Pope is in line for his first Premier League start against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, while the club have also run the rule over out of contract former Manchester United, West Brom and Preston keeper Anders Lindegaard in training this week, with a view to a short-term deal.

Dyche said yesterday morning: “Tom’s had his operation, and it went well, it was straight-forward.

“Obviously it’s too early to know how well it has settled down, but with him being a goalkeeper rather than an outfield player, we have to make sure it is super-strong.

“A goalkeeper will probably have to be even more diligent with his shoulder, but Tom is extra-diligent and we’ll look after him.”

Pope came on for Heaton just before half-time on Sunday to make his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace, and maintained a clean sheet, producing a memorable save from Christian Benteke in the 1-0 win.

Dyche has no qualms about entrusting the 25-year-old going forward: “We think Popey is developing well. We explained the situation when he came in, that he would be in with a good group of keepers, with a lot to learn from, and their work ethic is tremendous. “It’s a good challenge for him, onwards and upwards.”

As regards Lindegaard, no decision has yet been made on his future, as Dyche explained: “He’s been training with us for a couple of days, he came in Tuesday. There’s nothing imminent yet, but in an ideal world we’d like three fit keepers, so we’re definitely open-minded to what’s out there, and the Bosman market is what we’re looking at.”