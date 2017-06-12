Clarets skipper to start for England in France

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton will make his first England start tomorrow night against France in the Stade de France.

Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate has revealed this afternoon that Heaton will play the first half of the friendly in Paris, with Stoke City's Jack Butland playing the second period.

Heaton has two full caps to his name to date, having been a late substitute last May against Australia at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, before playing the second half of the 2-2 draw with Spain at Wembley in October.