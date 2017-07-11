Clarets sign Swansea midfielder Jack Cork

Jack Cork has joined Burnley for the third time after signing from Swansea City.

The 28-year-old midfielder has signed a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Cork, who made 57 appearances for Burnley while on loan from Chelsea between January 2010 and May 2011, completed his move on Tuesday before flying out to join his new team mates in Ireland.

The former England Under-21 international, who began his career with Chelsea at the age of nine, and went on to captain their youth and reserve teams, enjoyed loans at Bournemouth, Scunthorpe, Southampton, Watford, Coventry and at Turf Moor - before finally cutting his ties with the Blues.

Cork signed a permanent deal with Southampton in 2011, where he made 151 appearances in all competitions and helped the Saints win promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

His performances with Southampton also earned him a place in Great Britain’s squad for the 2012 Olympics.

Swansea City completed his signing in the 2015 January transfer window, and he has been a regular starter at the Liberty Stadium.

Cork, who captained the team for much of 2016-17 season, made a total of 83 appearances for the Welshmen.

But the Carshalton-born midfielder now becomes Sean Dyche’s third signing of the summer as he heads back to Turf Moor.