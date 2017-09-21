Clarets sign former Man Utd keeper

Burnley have announced the signing of goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard on a deal until the end of the season.



The former Manchester United, West Brom and Preston North End man has been on trial at the Barnfield Training Centre with the Clarets, and joins to bolster the ranks after first choice Tom Heaton suffered a discloated shoulder a fortnight ago.

Lindegaard’s arrival brings Burnley back up to three available senior keepers, with Nick Pope and Adam Legzdins.