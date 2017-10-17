Clarets show signs of progress

Sean Dyche is delighted with the signs of progress his side are displaying.

Burnley are unbeaten in six league outings – their best sequence in the top flight since February 1975 – and sit seventh with 13 points as they continue their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.

They have the fourth-best defensive record in the division, bettered only by Manchester City, United and Spurs, and have – bar the home defeat to West Brom, which is their only loss – bettered or at least matched every other result so far this term.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham at Turf Moor, secured by a late equaliser from record signing Chris Wood – his fourth goal for the club – Dyche said: “We’re laying down a lot of markers again, and we’ve done that since I’ve been at the club.

“It’s a good sign of the team progressing and moving forward.

“It’s funny, people are asking whether you’re disappointed at getting a 1-1 with West Ham, sixth in the table, 13 points, etc, and it’s hard to be disappointed, I’ve got to be honest.

“Still there are moments and things we have to look at to improve, of course, but generally speaking, I talk a lot about moving forward and the team is moving forward.

“It’s improving, I thought some of our play was good, our build up play was good, effective, we tried to mix it, the things I talk about...

“There’s a good show if it, and I think we’ve earned the right in the games we’ve played.”

Those good signs will have to be on show on Saturday against leaders Manchester City, who have scored 17 goals in their three home games so far, and Dyche smiled: “A big one coming up on Saturday, very tough. They’ve had a big result again, but I think we all know the real markers in this division, where teams are, and we know where we are.

“We’re still progressing, we still know we’ve got work to do, to keep nudging forwards.”