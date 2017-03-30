Clarets' progress is an 'unbelievable story'

In the week Burnley's accounts showed the club in rude health, boss Sean Dyche feels the progress made is an 'unbelievable story'.

When Dyche arrived in October 2012, he had to wait until January 2014 to pay a fee for a player - £450,000 for Ashley Barnes.

That came after Charlie Austin had to be sold on the eve of the 2013/14 season, for £4m, to QPR.

Wind the clock forward, and Burnley are in the Premier League for the second time in three seasons, and have every chance of retaining their status.

The club have built a new £10.6m training centre, have no debt, and while they announced a £3.7m loss, that was down to promotion bonuses, with the vast Premier League rewards to come in next year's accounts.

They have broken their transfer record three times this season alone, and, amid speculation over new England international Michael Keane's future, Dyche insists there is no need to sell any more: "There's only Charlie Austin, in my time here, where we've had to sell a player.

"We've never had to sell, apart from that one, where he was running out of contract, the club needed the money, literally needed the money.

"Since then, we've been in good shape.

"Have you seen the finances? Incredible.

"To come out of the Premier League and only lose £3m - I bet there's not many done that, and got £30m the year before, and got assets on the pitch like never before, and got a new training ground paid for, and all the loans paid for, all the leases.

"The club is in unbelievable shape, because of all the people involved. It's an unbelievable story.

"But, we all know, you're only judged on the next game, and being in the Premier League.

"In five years' time, if you looked at this as a period, unbelievable, on the pitch, off the pitch, assets, development, training ground, club well run, wages at sensible level, fees at sensible level - big for Burnley, but if you look at the market..."