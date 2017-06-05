Clarets on red alert over Dyche

Burnley are on red alert as Crystal Palace eye a move for boss Sean Dyche.

But suggestions Dyche is actively pursuing the job are far from the truth.

Reports in the national media at the back end of last week claimed Dyche is keen to take over at Selhurst Park, though it isn’t certain he will be the Eagles’ first choice to take over from Sam Allardyce, as chairman Steve Parrish and the club’s American co-owners mull over their options.

However, while I understand he is on a shortlist of contenders, and Palace are admirers of Dyche, claims he has “shown a keeness to leave Turf Moor” are wide of the mark.

But it remains to be seen whether he could be convinced to make the switch, should Palace come calling – and whether he feels it would be a risk worth taking, given the legacy he would leave at Burnley, and the relative autonomy he enjoys.

Dyche has a rolling contract at Burnley and it is thought his release clause is £1m.

He currently tops the betting ahead of Mauricio Pellegrino, Roy Hodgson and Claudio Ranieri.