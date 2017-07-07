Clarets make forward Walters second signing of summer

Burnley have signed striker Jonathan Walters from Stoke City on a two-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The Republic of Ireland international, 33, arrives with a wealth of Premier League experience, having spent seven years in the Potteries, where he made more than 250 appearances.

Walters, who currently stands on 49 international caps for his country, will meet up with his new team mates on Monday as the Clarets head to Ireland for a pre-season training camp.

The Merseyside-born hitman, who started out in the youth ranks at Blackburn Rovers, made his top-flight bow for Bolton at the age of 19, but was soon plying his trade in the lowest tier of English football for Wrexham and Chester respectively.

However, his exploits for Chester in a cup clash with Ipswich Town prompted the Tractor Boys to complete a swoop for the forward, and he went on to enjoy a fine spell in East Anglia under current Ireland Assistant Manager Roy Keane.

His Championship form saw him linked with a dream move back to the Premier League, and that soon became a reality when the Potters concluded a £3m deal to capture the hard-working forward in 2010.

Walters repaid that faith by scoring 62 goals in 269 appearances for the Potters, netting double figures in four of his seven full seasons.

Last season, he made 23 appearances, scoring four goals including the first in City’s 2-0 victory over Burnley at the Bet365 Stadium in December.

The 2015 Republic of Ireland Player of the Year also remains the only City player to score a Premier League hat-trick, after scoring all three in a convincing 3-1 win over QPR in January. 2015.

Walters, who will wear squad number 19 at Turf Moor, takes the Clarets Eire contingent to five, alongside fellow internationals Jeff Hendrick, Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long.