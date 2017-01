Reports suggesting Burnley have made a club record £13m bid for Norwich City wideman Robbie Brady I understand are correct.

The Clarets are understood to have upped the ante for the 25-year-old, a Republic of Ireland teammate of lifelong friend Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward.

Boss Sean Dyche was coy at the club's pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Asked whether there has been any progress in terms of bringing players into the club, he said, simply: "No."