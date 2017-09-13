Clarets linked with former Man Utd keeper

Former Manchester United and Preston North End goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard could be Burnley bound as boss Sean Dyche looks to get his pool of fit goalkeepers back to three.

The free agent, who made eight appearances for the Lilywhites in the Championship last term, has reportedly been talking to the club regarding a potential move to Turf Moor following the injury suffered by skipper Tom Heaton.

• Follow our instagram account dedicated to the Clarets

The extent of that injury to the England international is yet unknown, though Dyche suspected that he sustained a dislocated shoulder in the win over Crystal Palace which could keep him on the sidelines for months.

Former Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Nick Pope made his Premier League debut against the Eagles and is expected to resume his place between the posts when the Clarets travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday.

Dyche also has 30-year-old former Birmingham City goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, signed last month, at his disposal but Paul Robinson's retirement, coupled with Heaton's setback, still leaves the Burnley boss short in that department.

The Danish stopper, 33, started his career at OB Odense before moving to Norway where he featured for Aalesund.

He then moved to Old Trafford on New Year's Day in 2011 for £3.5m where he made 29 appearances in all competitions.

A fruitless spell at West Brom followed in 2015, as he made just one appearance for the Baggies against Norwich City in the League Cup, which prompted a move to Deepdale.

• Follow our instagram account dedicated to the Clarets