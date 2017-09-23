Clarets fancied to come out on top at home to the Terriers

​Burnley were knocked out crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, losing to Leeds on penalties, but BetVictor believe that enhances their chances of survival in the Premier League.

They are 1/4 with BetVictor to be playing Premier League football next season.

Relegation prices from BetVictor

Crystal Palace 10/11, Brighton 11/10, Bournemouth 6/4, Huddersfield 13/8, Swansea 2/1, Burnley 11/4, 4/1 Bar.

The Clarets came to the rescue of bookmakers last Saturday, with a brilliant 1-1 draw at Anfield, and are now unbeaten away from home at Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool.

Sean Dyche’s side the 23/20 favourites to claim all three points tomorrow at Turf Moor against Huddersfield Town , with the Terriers 3/1 and the draw 9/4.

Huddersfield drew 1-1 with Leicester last weekend, and were knocked out of the cup by Crystal Palace midweek.

Despite a bright start to life in the top-flight David Wagner’s side are winless in their last four games and have been trimmed to 13/8 from 2s for the drop.

Burnley are 11/4 to be leading at both half-time/full- time, and Sam Vokes looks over-priced at both 5/1 with BetVictor to break the deadlock and 15/8 to net anytime against the Terriers.

