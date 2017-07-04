Clarets could yet agree Charlie Taylor fee with Leeds United

Charlie Taylor is expected to link up with Burnley for the first day of pre-season tomorrow.

Taylor’s contract with Leeds United came to an end on Friday, and the 23-year-old left back will join the Clarets, with the clubs still hopeful of coming to a private agreement on a fee, without the need for a transfer tribunal.

It was thought the fee would go to tribunal after discussions failed to reach an agreement, but further talks have been held over the weekend.

And while the clubs remain some way apart over a fee, they hope to come to a compromise to avoid the lottery of a tribunal panel sitting and deciding the outcome for them.

The Whites are due compensation as Taylor is under the age of 24, and were hopeful of getting more than £5m, although the Clarets felt they could get him for less.

West Bromwich Albion were also hoping to signing the 23-year-old, but pulled out after also failing to agree a fee with Leeds.

Taylor was a Clarets target last summer, having finished as Leeds’ player of the year for 2015/16, and the player submitted a transfer request before the start of last season, although then-owner Massimo Cellino made his intentions clear that he would not sell.

He said last summer: “I’m very disappointed with the way he (Taylor) has acted.

“We are not going to let him go. Trust me!

“I promise, even if we lose him at the end of the season for free, I’m not selling him.”

Taylor then refused to play in United’s final game of the campaign at Wigan Athletic, but was offered a new two-year deal at Leeds, which gave them the right to compensation.

Taylor, who will compete with Stephen Ward for the left back slot at Burnley, came through the ranks at Elland Road, and brings to an end a 14-year association with the club.

Taylor joined Leeds’ academy at the age of nine, and made 104 appearances for the first team in all competitions, scoring three goals.

He has also enjoyed loan spells at Leeds’ Yorkshire neighbours Bradford City (2011/12) and York City (2012/13), both then in League 2, as well as Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the SPL (2012/13), and Fleetwood Town, again in League 2 in 2013/14.