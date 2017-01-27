Clarets can kick on says Gray

Striker Andre Gray believes the Clarets can now kick on in the Premier League with their away performances starting to marry up with their home form.

Sean Dyche’s side still only have a point to show for their efforts on the road but displays in narrow losses against Spurs, Manchester City and Arsenal have certainly generated a sense of optimism.

The 25-year-old thought he’d earned a draw against Arsenal at the Emirates when beating Petr Cech from the penalty spot deep in to stoppage time only for Alexis Sanchez to gatecrash the party.

The former Brentford man feels that it’s only a matter of time before they get their just rewards and add to the 25 points accrued at Turf Moor.

Asked if performances away from home were growing, he said: “They are. A little bit of luck now and things will start falling our way.

“We need to keep doing the right things and not take our foot off the gas, we need to put it on the gas a bit more.

“There’s still a long way to go, but not many teams are going to give Arsenal a game like we did so we have to take the positives.

“I think we did well against Man City and Tottenham as well. We’ve not given them easy games and I don’t think they’ve enjoyed coming up against us.

“We’re completely different to how everyone else plays and that has caused them a lot of problems. We’ve got to take the positives out of this.”

Burnley have fallen foul of a number of contentious decisions from the officials this term but have overcome the disappointment every time.

And Gray is confident that they’ll do it again. “That’s what we’re best at,” he said. Come midweek it will all be gone. We can’t do anything about it, it’s how we react to it.

“We’ve got another game at the weekend and Leicester on the Tuesday so we can put it right then.

“Every team in the league is going to get a decision against them and there’s been a lot of pressure on the refs lately so we’ve just got to keep putting the performances in and get on with it.”

Bristol City provided the opposition when Gray brought an end to his Bees tenure and again as he kickstarted his career with the Clarets.

And he’s looking forward to getting some game time against them in the fourth round of the FA Cup tomorrow.

“It’s another home game,” he said. “It’s a big cup for us and we want to do well so hopefully we can get another win.

“It’s where it started. We’re in the league above now and it should be a good game.”