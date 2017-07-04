Clarets' Britt Assombalonga bid turned down

Burnley have had an offer, reportedly worth £8m, for striker Britt Assombalonga turned down by Nottingham Forest.

Sean Dyche is keen to bolster his forward options ahead of the Premier League season, and knows the 24-year-old from his time in charge at Watford, where he gave the player his senior debut five years ago.

Assombalonga left for Peterborough United, before earning a £5.5m switch to Forest, but Forest have already asserted they are not looking to sell the player, and have rejected the Clarets’ opening gambit.

Assombalonga has also been linked with Middlesbrough, as well as newly-promoted Huddersfield Town, after proving his fitness towards the end of last season, following what was a potentially career-threatening knee injury, hitting 14 goals last term as Forest staved off the drop.

Forest boss Mark Warburton said last week: “I would be surprised if there was not talk about Britt.

“Good players are always sought after by other clubs. It is as simple as that.

“But as is the case with any player at any club in the world, they have a price on them. I do not want Britt to go anywhere.

“He is a goal scorer. He showed his value at the end of last season. We know what he can do.

“He had to overcome a very difficult injury and has shown great character to do so. I am looking forward to working with him going forward.

“If a club comes in with a bid that represents good business for Nottingham Forest, we will do what any other club would do. But we do not want him to go.”