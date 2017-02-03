Clarets boss Sean Dyche has no sentiment ahead of Watford return

Sean Dyche makes a return to Vicarage Road tomorrow – having been at Graham Taylor’s funeral on Wednesday.

But the former Watford boss is typically unsentimental about taking on his former club.

I’m not emotional about these things. I enjoyed my time there, move on Sean Dyche

Dyche made 78 appearances for Watford between 2002 and 2005, and rejoined the club as Under 18s coach in 2007. He became assistant manager in 2009, under Malky Mackay, and when the Scot left to join Cardiff City two years later, Dyche took the hot seat.

He guided Watford to their best finish for four years, 11th in the Championship, before the Pozzo family takeover saw Gianfranco Zola replace Dyche.

That proved Burnley’s gain, as he was appointed Clarets boss at the end of October 2012, and the rest is history.

But ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Hertfordshire, Dyche said: “I’ve been back there a few times now. I’m not emotional about these things. I enjoyed my time there, move on...”

Burnley go in search of a first away win of the season, on the back of their ninth home league victory.

Six of those wins have come from goals scored in the last 15 minutes, and Dyche admites his side’s relentless nature: “I think we’re well known for never stopping, being relentless in our attitude to win games.

“The attitude to continually push and push was excellent (against Leicester).

“Some of the quality, we eventually cracked them, and it’s difficult – the back four stay and they look to counter with pace and movement. You’ve got to attack and try and open them up, but then work on transition to make sure you don’t get opened up.”