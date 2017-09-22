Clarets boss backs Tarkowski after penalty miss in Carabao Cup shootout

Sean Dyche backed James Tarkowski after his penalty miss proved costly in the Carabao Cup defeat against Leeds.

The skipper for the night saw his spot kick saved in the shootout, but Dyche is pleased with his performances this season: “We’ve done penalties in training before the last game, and the main thing is people want to take penalties, and they all wanted to. That’s the clarity you need. No disappointment for him though, he’s doing really well and learning all the time. You’ll have seen the performances he’s been putting in, so one moment in a game, a penalty, that doesn’t put any doubt on the good work he’s doing.”

Steven Defour came on at the death, many presumed to take a penalty, but didn’t in the end, with no need for a fifth spot kick, and Dyche explained: “No, no, I’m really pleased with the fitness of that group because they’ve not been playing regular, so to come on strong as they did, I was really pleased. Westy (Ashley Westwood) right at the end, you can’t take a risk with hamstrings, you’re not sure if it’s tight with cramp or a strain so we had to get him off. Same with Jeff (Hendrick) he’s just coming back.”