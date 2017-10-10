Clarets are ready to push to the next level - Lowton

Matt Lowton believes that the Clarets are ready to push on to the next level because the belief within the camp is the highest it's ever been.

Sean Dyche's side were a couple of wins short of a top half finish last term and the 28-year-old - now in his third season with the club following his move from Aston Villa - feels that the group is more than capable of achieving that goal this time around.

Matt Lowton looks to escape the attentions of Spurs winger Christian Eriksen

Burnley go in to tomorrow's game with West Ham at Turf Moor in sixth position in the Premier League after an impeccable start to the campaign.

An outstanding victory over champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend was authenticated by subsequent results against Spurs, Liverpool and, most recently, Everton.

Asked whether the squad's measure of belief was at its optimum, Lowton said: "Definitely. We built it up over last season. The away form was always mentioned last season.

"We ran teams close in games and we've used that to our advantage this season. We've realised now that we belong in this division, we've got a lot of international footballers that know the division and know the game.

Matt Lowton holds of a challenge from Ahmed Hegazi

"We've already shown it this season, with how well we've started, so we need to keep that going."

Commenting on the club's ambition, the right back added: "Obviously you'd like to win every game. That may not be realistic but it's what you aim to do at the start of every week.

"We set out to win every game. There's no reason why we can't push on throughout the season. The top half of the table is definitely a realistic aim for us.

"We've kind of cracked the away form and our home form last season was very good so as long as we get that going again and keep the away form there's no reason why we can't push on again."

The Chesterfield-born full back, who developed through the ranks at Sheffield United, confirmed that the significant shift in mentality has run perpendicular with the squad's added strength in depth.

Lowton championed the club's eclectic mix of playing styles, suggesting that they have more strings to their bow this term which is helping them compete against different types of opposition.

Two sides of Burnley's personality were displayed in Merseyside, netting at Anfield when going direct while piecing together a 24-pass sequence to secure the winner at Goodison Park. And they showed that they can tough it out too when their backs were against the wall at home to Crystal Palace.

"We showed it at Chelsea in the first half," he said. "The three goals we scored were up there with any goals.

"We get a lot of stick for playing long balls but I think that showed that we've got more strings to our bow, especially this season with the lads that we've brought in again.

"We can build goals or if we need to scrap for points and performances we can do that as well. I think we've earned a lot of respect.

"Already this season you can see that teams aren't willing to come right on top of us because they know that we've got the resilience to defend and we're dangerous on the break.

"I think we've earned that respect and now we're working on more ways to break other teams down."

