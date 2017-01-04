Chairman vows to back boss in January window

Clarets chairman Mike Garlick has reiterated his desire to try and build on Burnley’s promising start to the season in the January transfer window.

Garlick twice enabled Sean Dyche to break the club transfer record in the summer, to bring in Steven Defour and Jeff Hendrick.

I think we end the year in a very good position to continue our aim to establish ourselves as a Premier League club Mike Garlick

And after a spend in excess of £20m before the summer window closed, there is still money available to Dyche, as he looks to kick on with the Clarets in a superb position to retain their Premier League status.

A deal has been agreed with Joey Barton for a Turf Moor return, with “certain caveats” in place following Barton’s FA misconduct charge for betting offences, for which he has until Thursday to respond.

And Garlick said, on the prospect of more business: “I think we end the year in a very good position to continue our aim to establish ourselves as a Premier League club, and, clearly, we will be doing all we can to support Sean in January in terms of squad strengthening.”

Dyche, asked about the window, joked: “It’ll be mega busy, we’re going to throw money everywhere and sign everyone in sight!”

But he added: “We’ll see, the market is what it is, it’s a very tough time the January window, other managers more experienced than me tell me.

“We have a quite rounded squad, which is one thing we did learn from last time. We can’t just throw money everywhere, but we’ve tried to get competition in all areas, and we’ve just about don’t that.

“Fitness is key, but if we can add to it, we will, if we can’t, we can’t, we keep developing this time to continue to keep moving forward.”

He added: “We’re attempting and effecting certain situations, there’s a few things that are building, whether we can get them over the line we will wait and see.

“The January window can be awkward just be the nature of it, prices go even higher and some clubs want to keep their players in.”

Meanwhile, on-loan Liverpool full back Jon Flanagan will this week undergo a scan on his knee after missing the New Year’s Eve win over Sunderland: “Unfortunately he got a knock on his knee, last week. And it was a bit swollen, so we couldn’t risk it.

“We’ll try and get it scanned this week.”

The club will monitor his situation, as well as Patrick Bamford, in the window, with the pair on season-long loans, having had restricted opportunities in the starting XI so far this term.