Cara celebrating Scotland call-up

A Clitheroe footballer is celebrating after receiving her first international call-up.

Cara Milne-Redhead, 15, has been selected for Scotland’s Under 17 squad for two forthcoming international matches against Slovenia later this month.

The midfielder, who attends Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, is one of two Lancashire-based players to be included in the squad making the trip to Slovenia.

Cara learned of her selection after attending a three-day training camp in Edinburgh in August.

Days after receiving the call-up for the Under 17s, she was told that she had also been included as part of the Scotland Under 16 squad which will travel to Belfast to play Northern Ireland later in September.

Burnley fan Cara started playing football aged five with Clitheroe Wolves, before moving to play for Burnley FC Girls and Ladies, aged eight.

She was part of the Lancashire School’s Under 14 team which won the English National Trophy in 2016, and is now in her second season playing at Manchester United, travelling to Manchester to train and play four times a week.

Cara’s Scottish-born Mum, Yvonne, said “As a family we are all so proud of what Cara has achieved.

“The Scotland call-ups are a dream come true for her, and are testament to her hard work and determination.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped Cara to reach this level, particularly Adam Hutchinson, and Mark Townsend for the work that he’s done with Cara at Carter Leisure.”