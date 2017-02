Two Clitheroe schoolgirls helped Lancashire Under 14s reach a sixth-consecutive national cup final.

Captain Cara Milne-Redhead, of Clitheroe Royal Grammar School – scorer of the third goal – and Georgia Drinkwater, of St Augustine’s High School, Billington, were in the squad that won the English Schools FA PlayStation Inter-County Trophy for Girls semi-final 3-0 against Worcestershire.

The Red Rose county play the winners of Inner London and Kent in the final.