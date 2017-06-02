Burnley to host Bundesliga side at Turf

Newly promoted Hannover 96 will take on Burnley at Turf Moor on August 5th.

The German side, promoted back to the Bundesliga at the first attempt, after finishing second in Bundesliga 2 behind Stuttgart, are the first of two European opponents to be confirmed, with a second Turf Moor date to follow.

The Lower Saxony club were Europa League quarter-finalists in 2012, beaten by Atletico Madrid, and have twice been German champions, the last time in 1954.

They won the DFB Cup in 1992, and play at the 49,200-capacity HDI Arena, which hosted five games at the 2006 World Cup.

Burnley's pre-season schedule now reads:

Shamrock Rovers (A) - Friday, 14 July (7pm)

Kidderminster Harriers/Alfreton Town (A) – Saturday, 22 July (both 3pm)

Preston North End (A) – Tuesday, 25 July (7.45pm)

Nottingham Forest (A) – Saturday, 29 July (3pm)

Home fixture – Tuesday, 1 August

Hannover 96 – Saturday, 5 August

First Premier League fixture – weekend commencing Saturday, 12 August.

Ticketing details for all games will be confirmed in due course.