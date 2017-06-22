Burnley hope to ward off WBA for Leeds United left back

Burnley are hoping to ward off opposition from Premier League rivals West Brom to land Leeds United left back Charlie Taylor.

While no personal terms or a fee have been agreed, Burnley are hoping to land the 23-year-old, who is out of contract this summer.

Taylor had the offer of a two-year deal from Leeds last month, but is expected to turn it down and take the leap into the Premier League.

Leds are entitled to compensation with Taylor being under the age of 24.

Burnley believe they can get him for less than the £5m valuation Leeds have put on him, and West Brom have so far failed to agree terms with the Elland Road club.

The Clarets are also in discussions, but likewise have not agreed personal terms or a fee as of yet.

Leeds are anxious to avoid a tribunal, but Burnley are in line to land Taylor, who will look to oust Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward should he make the move.