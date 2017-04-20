Burnley have found the perfect blend!

Midfielder Scott Arfield feels that the Clarets have found the perfect blend to give them the advantage at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche’s side have averaged two points a game at home this season, the sixth best record on offer in the Premier League.

The Canada international revealed that a number of factors have amalgamated to achieve that culture with the structure of the team and the setting providing them with a psychological edge.

With England internationals openly speaking to skipper Tom Heaton about their respective Turf Moor traumas, the 28-year-old said: “Heats was talking about it when he went to the England camp and a few of the boys said that they didn’t like coming to Turf Moor to play against us so I think that speaks volumes as to how far this club has come.

“When teams come here, when you speak to anybody outside Burnley, it’s a horrible place to come to try and play with our high pressing and how we play the game.

“I think it speaks volumes when you’ve got top class professionals and players that are saying that at the highest level.”

Arfield added: “We’ve created a culture that is hard to play against first and foremost and it enhances with the fans behind us.

“If it was a training game, 11 v 11, it would be the same thing with the structure the manager has instilled and the 4-4-2, it’s so hard to break down with the banks of four and the wide men into a back six at times and putting it in for the team.

“Two years ago I don’t think we put that in our favour as often as we should have. This season I think the mental side of that has come and the belief has come as the season as rolled on. At home we’ve been a force to be reckoned with.”

Angel Di Maria found life difficult on his Manchester United debut two seasons ago and now the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly set to make their first appearances at Turf Moor, Arfield said: “Fantastic players can switch it on and off but it’s a different thing when you come here.

“It’s a mental block for some people with the fans on top of you and the high press we play, and the noise levels, it’s a completely different mental attribute.

“But they’ve played in massive games against massive teams on massive occasions, I don’t think they’ll be phased too much but we’ll take any slight advantage and any one per cent, ultimately that can win you the game.

“We’re just getting stronger and stronger. It’s not just this season that it’s happened it’s just that this year we happen to be doing it in the Premier League which makes it more magnified. We’re certainly very happy with what we’ve done.”