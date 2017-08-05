Burnley friendly abandoned after crowd disturbance

Burnley’s final pre-season game against newly-promoted Bundesliga side Hannover 96 has been abandoned on police advice after crowd trouble at Turf Moor.

The Clarets were leading 1-0 at half-time after a 41st-minute header from Ben Mee from a Robbie Brady free kick, which came while visiting supporters surged towards the home end in the Cricket Field Stand, with seats being ripped up and thrown.

Seats were thrown during the incident

After a long half-time break, a decision was made to call the game off to avoid any further trouble, due to "extreme risk" to the safety of supporters.