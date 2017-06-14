Search

Burnley fans react to tough start as 2017-18 fixtures are announced

Andre Gray tangles with Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge last season

Andre Gray tangles with Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge last season

Burnley fans took to social media following the news the Clarets start the season away at Premier League champions Chelsea.

Here's how the Clarets faithful reacted.

Full 2017/18 fixture list.