Stand-in skipper Ben Mee believes that statistics from recent outings prove that Burnley’s defensive resilience is better than it has ever been.

The Clarets have taken five points from games against Spurs, Crystal Palace and Liverpool despite conceding the bulk of the ball and facing a high quantity of shots against them.

Sean Dyche’s side have averaged 32.3% of possession in those fixtures and have had 86 shots against them yet they’ve only conceded twice - once at Wembley and another at Anfield.

Asked if the unit is performing as well as it has ever done, the 27-year-old said: “I think so. The lads are really digging in. We’re having to fight for it. It’s looking good for us at the back.

“Sometimes we’re not playing as much as football as we’d have liked but sometimes you have to come to these places and work hard as a team and grind a result out.

“The game plan isn’t to sit back and let teams have 35 shots, we want to create as much as we can but sometimes it doesn’t pan out like that. We’re defending well and we’re really pleased.”

Burnley were renowned for edging tight games at Turf Moor last term and Mee is pleased that he and his team-mates are finding ways to balance that out on the road.

The centre-back is expecting another good test tomorrow against Huddersfield Town who have matched the Clarets’ start to the season in the opening five games.

“You want to win as much as you can, but when you’re not playing too well you have to grind results out as much as you can,” he said.

“We give it a good go everywhere we go and we’ve got some good results. We’re confident and we’re showing that.

“We’ve had another year in the PL as well with the lads who’ve been here and that helps, it’s another year of experience. We know what to expect now.”