Burnley 1, Leicester City 0

Burnley smashed their transfer record in the midst of their ninth league win against Leicester City at Turf Moor.

The capture of Norwich City wide man Robbie Brady, who usurped Republic of Ireland team-mate Jeff Hendrick as the most lucrative purchase in the club's history, was announced to the crowd at half-time with the score locked at 0-0.

Sam Vokes fires home the winner

The 25-year-old, who has joined on a three-and-a-half year deal, was added alongside Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood on deadline day and the pair were observers from the stands as the Clarets took on the champions of England.

With business seemingly taking care of itself off the pitch, Sean Dyche's side were looking to do it on the pitch as they looked to stretch their impressive form.

Disregarding Demarai Gray's slip inside the penalty area, when the Foxes winger latched on to captain Wes Morgan's clearance, it was Ashley Barnes who had the first sighting of goal.

Andre Gray flicked the ball in to the path of his strike partner who edged goal side of full back Danny Simpson before firing across the face of goal.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man went close to opening the scoring again soon after but he couldn't quite prod the ball past Kasper Schmeichel from close range.

With Morgan and Robert Huth mopping up everything the Clarets had to offer in the air, the home side were required to keep the ball on the deck and attack the pair centrally.

And it was Huth that was caught out of position when tripping Barnes and, with referee Mike Dean allowing play to continue, Gray drove in to the box down the left hand side only to fire in to the side-netting.

The visitors had found fortune over the top and down the channels, without crafting a genuine opening, but they were gifted a chance when Jamie Vardy latched on to Matt Lowton's under-hit back pass but the England international pulled his attempt wide of the target.

Gray and Marc Albrighton both had a pop from identical positions outside the box midway through the half but Heaton's handling was spot on in the slippery conditions.

Dean has been criticised for a collection of decisions made this term, more specifically with penalties awarded, and the official was in the thick of it again.

Danny Drinkwater appeared to force an arm in to the back of Michael Keane, with the defender set to head home Hendrick's delivery at the far post, but nothing was given.

That forced the hosts to crank up the pressure and, with Claudio Ranieri's side struggling to escape from their own half, Joey Barton's attempt from distance climbed over the crossbar.

The midfielder went close again as the Clarets continued to pepper Schmeichel's goal with his volley causing problems as it took a nick off the leg of Drinkwater and looped over the bar.

After Morgan headed Albrighton's set piece over the bar, during a brief reprieve for the Foxes, Burnley substitute Scott Arfield, who had replaced the injured Steven Defour, saw his effort deflected wide of the post after being picked out by Barnes.

The two new man, taking their post in the Bob Lord Stand, would've been impressed with Burnley's display after the break too as they upped ante once more.

Arfield attempted to pick out the far corner with a bending left-footed shot from outside the area with the ball gliding just wide of the upright.

Then Gray, posing all kinds of problems with his pace and power, cut in to the box and forced Schmeichel in to a smart save at his near post with a ferocious drive.

Barton's well hit strike travelled rapidly on the wet surface as Burnley looked to make their dominance count but the ball sailed narrowly wide of the upright with Schmeichel at full stretch.

City did look dangerous on the counter and Dean was under the microscope again when the away side had claims for a spot kick.

Arfield conceded possession high up the pitch and the Foxes broke through Riyad Mahrez. The winger, presumably still reeling from the disappointment of Algeria's failure in the African Cup of Nation's, had a pop from 20 yards out, Heaton uncharacteristically spilled the ball and then upended Vardy as the striker got a toe to the rebound.

Again, nothing was awarded.

However, unlike their opponents in the first half, that misfortune failed to galvanise City as the hosts once again assumed control of the fixture.

Arfield's corner was powered over the bar by the head of an unmarked Ben Mee, striker Gray was foiled by Schmeichel again after breaking in to the box and substitute Sam Vokes, who replaced Barnes in the 79th minute, lifted the ball over the bar.

Time was ticking away but the Clarets have had a nack of nicking games at Turf Moor this season. And they did it again.

With three minutes of normal time remaining, Arfield's corner was headed goalwards by Keane where Vokes was conveniently positioned to lift the ball in to the roof of the net from close range.

The Foxes threw everything in search of an equaliser, with Schmeichel stepping forward to increase the numbers, but the Clarets held firm to accrue a 28th point at home.

That return is now the third best in the top flight, following Arsenal's shock defeat to Watford at the Emirates, and they're now ninth in the table.