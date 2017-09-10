Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0

Cue the speculation linking Burnley boss Sean Dyche with the managerial role at Selhurst Park once again after defeat for the Eagles cranked up the pressure on boss Frank De Boer.

Dyche was linked with a move to the capital in the summer, with owner Steve Parish eventually opting to take a punt on the Dutchman, but victory for the Clarets over Palace at Turf Moor will most probably see his name at the forefront of the club's thoughts once more.

Chris Woods celebrates opening the scoring against Crystal Palace

Palace haven't picked up a point from their first four fixtures now and reports had suggested that the former Ajax boss's future was already hanging in the balance.

However, on the other side of the coin, it's been quite a fortnight for Burnley's record buy Chris Wood.

The big money purchase from Leeds United gave a glimpse of what was to come when scoring on his Premier League debut for the club, salvaging a point against Spurs at Wembley.

The 25-year-old then capped a hat-trick for New Zealand, which effectively landed the All Whites a World Cup play-off spot, with a well-taken opener for the Clarets on his Turf Moor bow against Crystal Palace.

Ashley Barnes went close to doubling the Clarets lead

Wood's first time finish oozed confidence as he shaped the ball around Wayne Hennessey from 25 yards out to fully capitalise on Chung-Yong Lee's woeful error in the third minute.

The Eagles have been struggling for form in their opening set of top flight fixtures but their response to that early set back was positive.

Scott Dann wouldn't have been the away side's first choice to have the ball at his feet in the opposition's penalty area but the defender executed his shot on the turn tremendously well.

In fact, if it wasn't for Matt Lowton's intervention the scores would've been level as the ball headed for the bottom corner.

Sam Vokes chases down James McArthur

Palace aren't short of flair players in their side, they're a difficult side to face when they're all firing, and Andros Townsend was proving incredibly troublesome in possession.

The former Spurs and Newcastle winger twisted and turned on the edge of the box, central to goal, and sat a delicate pass up for Christian Benteke but the Belgian striker guided his header across Tom Heaton and wide of the post.

The home side's threat in the final third had been muted for the most part by Palace since the deadlock was broken but Sam Vokes went close to marking his new partnership with Wood with a goal.

The Welshman was more alert than Dann when Stephen Ward crossed from the bye-line but, having got across his marker at the near post, he glanced his header wide.

Wood then attempted to mirror his second goal against the Solomon Islands, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper having slipped in-between Dann and Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Ward's headed clearance, but the striker failed to hit the target on this occasion.

Palace, though, were still in command and should have found themselves on level terms when opening up the Clarets' defence from another corner.

This time, from the set-piece taken by Yohan Cabaye, James McArthur stole a yard from Jack Cork but the midfielder somehow headed wide.

The Clarets suffered a blow later in the half when skipper Tom Heaton was left clutching his shoulder having landed awkwardly when collecting Lee's centre. Thayt handed Nick Pope his Premier League debut.

In the final action of the half Townsend was proving a menace once again as he tried his luck from the edge of the box but Pope stooped low to save to his right.

It was a familiar sequence of events in the second half as Palace ran the show while the hosts were left scrapping for their lives.

But it was a masterful defensive display from the Clarets who put everything on the line, while remaining disciplined and organised, to claim their first maximum of the term on home soil.

Substitute Levi Lumeka, promoted from the under 23s, steered his header wide of the upright when getting on the end of Townsend's perfect cross before Jeffrey Schlupp blazed over from James Tarkowski's headed clearance.

Ashley Barnes, who had replaced Vokes in the 64th minute, went close when his measured effort was palmed to safety by Hennessey but that was the Welsh stopper's only contribution in a one-sided second half.

Pope, who is yet to concede a goal inside 90 minutes for Burnley, showed why Dyche was so keen to seal his move from Charlton Athletic when spreading himself well to deny Benteke with his feet after the striker had found a way past Ben Mee and Lowton.

And when Tarkowski was in the right place at the right time to deny Dann on the line again De Boer had the look of a man that knew it wasn't to be his day.

That feeling was compounded late on when Dann inexplicably missed an open goal. After Townsend had fired wide and Pope and pushed Cabaye's piledriver away, the defender was unchallenged when the ball fell for him just two yards from goal.

However, with the goal gaping from Cabaye's cross, the former Rovers centre back headed wide of the upright.

While he sunk to the turf, burying his head in his hands to hide his embarrassment, Cabaye repeatedly slammed the floor in disbelief.