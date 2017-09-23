Burnley 0, Huddersfield Town 0

Burnley and Huddersfield Town cancelled each other out at Turf Moor in a game of few chances.

The first half saw plenty of endeavour and good football, but little in the way of clear chances, with both sides well organised defensively.

Scott Arfield in action against his former club

There was a flurry of early bookings, Abdelhamid Sabiri going over the ball and catching Matt Lowton, before Jack Cork was penalised for a late challenge on the Town man.

The best opening came midway through the opening period when Stephen Ward played a one–two with former Terrier Scott Arfield and centred for Chris Wood, who glanced his header wide of the far post.

Shortly after Arfield was booked as he tracked Tommy Smith, while Chris Lowe was lucky to avoid censure for a late high foot on Robbie Brady.

Burnley upped the tempo in the last quarter of an hour before the break, and Christopher Schindler did well to stop another Ward centre from finding Wood, after a superb pass from Brady, but the sides went in goal–less.

After the break, Town finally tested Nick Pope as Ince shrugged off Cork and broke from halfway, feeding Laurent Depoitre, whose effort was palmed out by the Clarets keeper.

And Ince drilled a 20–yarder just past the far post, as the Terriers looked the more likely.

Substitute Rajiv van la Parra drove at Lowton and went to ground under no contact, collecting a yellow card.

The wide man then forced Pope to dive to his left to palm away a curler as Town continued to press, but the game finished goalless