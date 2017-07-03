Boyd joins Owls

Clarets wideman George Boyd has joined Championship Sheffield Wednesday on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old becomes the Owls' first summer signing, after passing a medical today.

Boyd joined Burnley three years ago for a then record-equalling £3m from Hull City, and went on to become a mainstay of the side as they were relegated from the Premier League, before bouncing back as Championship winners, and securing survival last season.

But, after only being offered a one-year deal to stay at Turf Moor, he has decided to drop down a level for more security of contract.

Wednesday best off interest from Aston Villa and Derby County to land the former Stevenage Borough, Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest man, who made 123 appearances for the Clarets, scoring 12 goals, most famously the winner at Turf Moor against then champions Manchester City in 2015.