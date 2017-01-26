Blues to tackle tricky trio

Blues boss Simon Haworth is challenging his players to prove to their rivals that they are serious contenders for an Evo-Stik First Division North play-off spot.

A nine-game unbeaten run in the league has propelled Clitheroe in to seventh spot in the hierarchy, a solitary point short of fifth place Glossop North End’s tally.

With a cluster of tricky fixtures on the horizon, the former Wigan Athletic striker believes that the forthcoming spell will show whether his side is up to the task.

The schedule begins at Shawe View on Saturday where they’ll take on title-chasing Trafford, while games against leaders Lancaster City and high-flying Ossett Town follow in the immediate aftermath.

Following the goalless draw with Kendal Town at Shawbridge, Haworth said: “If we’d have been on this run in most other divisions, we’d have been even further up in the pack, but this league is just so tight.

“Teams are beating each other, so those on the fringes have been creeping back into it. However, teams have caught up with their games in hand now, and that run has been great for us. We’re still right in the mix.

“There’s a truer reflection of the league table now. It’s a level playing field.

“It provides a fair position of where we are at. Results have been going our way and we continue to pick up results.”

Haworth added: “There are 16 games left to play and it could be anyone’s. There are perhaps six to eight teams playing for three or four places in the play-offs.

“We play who will probably finish up as the top three in our next run of games. It couldn’t be any tougher.

“We lost to all three earlier in the season, so we have to see how far we’ve come and see if we’ve improved enough.

“If we do that, then it will put us in a great position to kick on and be right in there. Games are coming thick and fast, but we are playing for something so it’s exciting.

“These are the games you want to be involved in. We want to show teams that we are there to be taken seriously.”