Blues reach League Cup quarters

A late goal from George West sealed victory in a five-goal thriller against Trafford and sealed Clitheroe’s passage into the quarter-finals of the Integro League Cup.

The forward slotted home in the 86th minute at Shawbridge from Luke Wall’s assist to make it 3-2.

Winger Wall, on loan from Accrington Stanley, was also involved in the home side’s opener on the half hour mark when his shot was deflected in to the net by Mitchell Bryant.

The Blues went 2-0 up five minutes later when Kurt Willoughby’s free kick from the edge of the box cannoned in off the upright.

The hosts took that advantage in to the break but Trafford were level by the hour.

Kingsley Williams’s screamer reduced the deficit before Alexis Finch capitalised on a defensive error to level.

However, West’s winner means that Simon Haworth’s side have now lost just once in 18 games.