Blues pass tests of character

Simon Haworth doesn’t see any reason why Clitheroe can’t finish up in the play-off places after matching two of the best teams in the Evo-Stik First Division North away from home.

The Blues picked up a point against Trafford at Shawe View on Saturday, having surrendered a two-goal lead, and followed that up with a stalemate against league leaders Lancaster City at the Giant Axe Stadium on Tuesday night.

The one-time Wigan Athletic striker claimed that the results were impressive in themselves, but it was the manner of them that brought even more delight.

Clitheroe lost skipper Danny Brady, experienced full back Gareth Roberts and forward Alex Newby in their clash at Pennybridge Lane, with two of those casualties absent for the 0-0 draw against the table toppers.

“I think we’ve come a long way from when we played the top three back in October,” he said.

“We’ve still got Ossett Town to play, but we did very well against Trafford and Lancaster under the circumstances.

“The lads deserve huge credit because they’ve dug in and got a point in both games with two very good performances.

“They went toe-to-toe with some outstanding teams, had a go and showed no fear.”

The Blues are sixth in the hierarchy with 45 points from 28 games.

They go into Saturday’s fixture with second place Ossett Town, which kicks off at 3 p.m. at Shawbridge, on the back of a 15 game unbeaten run.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t push in there,” said Haworth.

“We’ve been on a good run and the character and attitude of the lads has been first class.

“They just keep pushing and delivering.

“We are sixth on merit and we’re getting through the toughest spell that we’ll have all season.

“We’ve got as much chance as anybody else.

“We seem to have turned a corner with the way that we’re able to grind out results.

“We’re on an unbelievable run and the way they’re going about it is an even bigger pat on the back for the players.

“I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“I just hope they can keep throwing those punches for another 15 games.”