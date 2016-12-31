Blues keep marching on

After closing the calendar year on the back of a 10-game unbeaten stretch across the board, Blues boss Simon Haworth hinted that there is still scope for further growth.

The former Wigan Athletic striker may have left his playing days behind him, but the 39-year-old is certainly hitting the target in his new capacity at Shawbridge.

Clitheroe are sitting pretty in the Evo-Stik First Division North table with the New Year fast approaching. Just beyond the halfway point they’re flirting with the play-off places, just five points shy of Ossett Town at the summit.

And with a Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy semi-final tie against Radcliffe Borough to look forward to in February, the Welshman said: “I think we’ve achieved a lot. We are in there among a cluster of big teams and we’ve got some big spenders below us as well. We are still fighting for the play-off places at the end of the year.

“We’ve just spoken about keeping this unbeaten run going. It’s nice to have something to hang on to so we’ll keep trying to improve and progress. We’ve got a good group of people and a good group of players here who are all working hard for each other.

“I completely trust in this group and we’ll continue working with what we’ve got. I wouldn’t swap any of them.

“We’ve got that consistency and rhythm. They’ve shown me loyalty and they’ve given it me back in spades. We don’t need to change anything drastically.”

After drawing 2-2 with local rivals Colne on Boxing Day, where Danny Brady and Chris Churchman scored either side of Richard Seear and Chris Lynch strikes for the Reds, the Welshman added: “We’ve done very well as a club as a whole. We want to enjoy it and have a right go at finishing in the play-offs. It’s credit to the players.

“We’ve just tried to organise them, give them confidence and provided them with opportunities. We’ve stuck with them and encouraged them. They are rewarding me and rewarding themselves for that.

“I hope we can keep this going for as long as possible and keep getting the results that we deserve.

“It’s about trying to be the best that we possibly can and they’ve been better than that. We’ve been competitive for this long. I can still see them growing in confidence and stature.”

The Blues will continue their campaign away at Ramsbottom United on Monday, with kick off at 3 p.m.