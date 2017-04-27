Blues boss says: I’ll be back!

Simon Haworth has stepped in to allay any fears surrounding his future by confirming that he’s committed to Clitheroe Football Club.

The Shawbridge chief has engineered a minor miracle in the Ribble Valley this term, guiding the Blues to a couple of cup semi-finals and to the periphery of the play-offs, and that success has seemingly caused alarm among club officials and supporters.

Chair Anne Barker, who recently received the Evo-Stik NPL League Achievement Award, commented on her concern that the former Wigan Athletic striker could be lured to pastures new.

However, Haworth said: “Anne thought that people would approach me about managerial jobs but if anybody did approach me she would be the first to know.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of the players and they’ve expressed an interest to return if I’m still there.

“That’s really nice to hear because it shows that they want to be a part of what I’m doing here. I’m already looking to build for next season.

“I’ve loved it; it’s been brilliant. I’m really grateful to the club for the opportunity that I’ve been given.

“It’s been an eye-opener learning about all the ins and outs but we’ve got to grips with it.

“I won’t go sneaking behind anyone’s back. I would never apply for another job and it would take something pretty big to turn my head. I want to keep moving this club forward.”

Haworth has been touched by the levels of loyalty shown from all pockets of the club, with the board, management staff, players and fans working in unison. And he was happy to see that rewarded.

“It just shows that by applying the knowledge and experience from my professional days to this level it can be done,” he said. “I’ve applied the same principles and it has worked.

“I’m pleased that I’ve shown that I can do it. It’s been an absolute pleasure and the loyalty throughout the club has been rewarded.

“Two semi-finals and a 70-point finish shows that the structure has worked perfectly for all of us.”