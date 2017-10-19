Blues boss backs star striker to make the leap

Leading scorer Kurt Willoughby will eventually go on to ply his trade at a much higher level according to Clitheroe FC boss Simon Haworth.

The Shawbridge striker, who tops the Evo-Stik North charts with 11 league goals, was the difference once again as the Blues left it late to snatch victory against Atherton Collieries.

Willoughby, signed from AFC Blackpool, scored deep in to stoppage time when smashing Adam Bolton’s cross past Adam Reid.

The 21-year-old served an apprenticeship at Fleetwood Town and underwent a trial with Bolton Wanderers last term, suggesting to his manager that he is destined for bigger and better things.

“We kept going and Kurt is on fire at the moment,” said Haworth. “In terms of his goal-scoring ability he could be playing several leagues higher, he just needs to work on other aspects of his game.

“His career can only go onwards and upwards. He’s in red hot form and he’s taking his opportunities. He’s desperate to do well and he’s always willing to listen and learn.

“He’s working wonders for us at the moment and looks like he’s going to score every week. Hopefully he can keep doing that for us.

“He’ll definitely go higher in his career. People are always interested in a natural goalscorer.

“He’s really instinctive, a good finisher, he trains well and he’s got loads of enthusiasm.

“He would play every day if he could. He certainly catches the eye and he’s a brilliant lad.”

Willoughby will be looking to score for the sixth time on the bounce when the Blues travel to take on Prescot Cables at Volair Park on Saturday.