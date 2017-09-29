Birmingham City appoint former Clarets boss Cotterill

Birmingham City have appointed former Burnley boss Steve Cotterill as their new manager, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 53-year-old replaces Harry Redknapp in the St Andrew's dugout, penning a two-and-a-half-year deal, and will be assisted by Lee Carsley.

Redknapp was sacked on September 16 after taking only four points from their opening eight league games.

Chief executive officer Xuandong Ren told the club's official website: "We have every faith in Steve Cotterill to help us achieve the ambitions we all share."