Big pat on the back for Blues!

Clitheroe boss Simon Haworth feels everyone at the club should give themselves a big pat on the back going into the Christmas period.

The Blues host near neighbours Colne at Shawbridge on Boxing Day on the back of five-successive league wins, which has seen the side climb to fourth in the Evo-Stik First Division North table.

And on Tuesday night, Haworth’s exciting young side earned a place in the LFA Challenge Trophy semi-finals, with a superb 2-1 win at home to National League North leaders AFC Fylde, courtesy of two goals from Kurt Willoughby.

Haworth is delighted with how things are going on and off the field, going into the second half of the season: “It’s a good run the lads have been on.

“We’ve had some good results of late, going back to early November.

“It’s been incredible, we took a long, hard look at ourselves, we kept giving points away from winning positions, but from 2-0 down against Prescot Cables, coming back to 2-2, that has been the turning point.”

Clitheroe dug out a 1-0 win against Colwyn Bay on Saturday – one of the performances and results that please managers: “On the eye, it maybe wasn’t as pleasing, but that is what has been missing. We know we can score three or four, we have good, young players, but we’ve not been able to win the close games, and we’ve done that now at Burscough, against Droylsden and Colwyn Bay now.

“They are just as pleasing as the 4-1 win at Bamber Bridge – we’re learning from our mistakes.”

The Blues are slap-bang in play-off contention, after a summer of upheaval, and Haworth admitted: “You always hope to be up there, but considering when we came in in the summer, we basically started from scratch, for us to be standing our ground is an achievement.

“I’m pleased for the whole club that we’re in there fighting.

“And it is a club effort, Anne (Barker, chairman) runs the club fantastically well, the budget is sensible and gets paid, and we can get on with our jobs.

“It’s a very good club, the supporters and people in general should take a step back and look on with a great deal of pride – we are top of the fair play and technical area behaviour, we are representing the club in the right way, it’s well-run off the field and the team is punching above it’s weight.”