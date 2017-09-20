Betting giant apologises over Clarets mocking tweet

Betting giants Ladbrokes have apologised after Tweeting two messages mocking Clarets stars Chris Wood and Charlie Taylor following last night's defeat against their former club Leeds United.



The Tweets, which were later deleted, featured an offensive Mr Bean gif, and another which said: "Dear Chris Wood and Charlie Taylor (followed by a middle finger emoji) yours sincerely, Leeds fans".

Yorkshire rivals Leeds defeated Burnley in a penalty shoot-out in Tuesday's Carabao Cup at Turf Moor.

Ladbrokes, only recently appointed Burnley Football Club's official betting partner and sponsor of one of the Turf Moor stands, was contacted by the club following the Tweet.

A spokesman said: "They were very poorly conceived tweets which we have since deleted. It was only intended to be a bit of fun but failed in that regard."