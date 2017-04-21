Barton free to face United after FA hearing is adjourned

Joey Barton is free to face Manchester United on Sunday after his FA hearing at Wembley was adjourned, with no decision made today.

He responded to a misconduct charge at the end of January and requested a personal hearing, following allegations that the midfielder flouted betting rules.

The offence related to 1,260 bets that the 34-year-old is alleged to have made over a 10-year period from March 2006, breaching FA regulation E8.

His hearing was initially due to be held on March 8th, but was adjourned, and a fresh date set.

That date was today, but still the player and Burnley await the outcome.

The FA was made aware of Barton's alleged activity in September after being tipped off by a betting company, prompting months of investigation by the integrity unit within the governing body’s governance department.

Barton had a one-match ban to serve after re-signing for the Clarets in January, after being punished by the Scottish Football Association when admitting to placing 44 separate bets on football games between July 1st and Sept 15th last year while at Rangers.

In his second spell at Burnley, he made 17 appearances, scoring the winner against Southampton at Turf Moor.

In his first stint, he made 40 appearances, scoring three goals, as the Clarets won the Championship title.