Clarets midfielder Joey Barton's FA hearing into alleged betting offences is being held today.

The 34-year-old was due to face an FA commission, having asked for a personal hearing to answer charges in lieu of 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

His initial date in March was adjourned.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: "We'll just have to wait and see what comes out of it. It's something that is ongoing between himself, his team and the FA. We'll have to wait and see what comes of that."